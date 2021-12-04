23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $7.54

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 7.54, but opened at 7.86. 23andMe shares last traded at 7.78, with a volume of 7,889 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ME. Citigroup cut shares of 23andMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is 9.91.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,861,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,660,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,321,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.