$242.67 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce $242.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.15 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $242.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $922.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $950.49 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $960.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.52. 266,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,007. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7,144.86 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,004. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

