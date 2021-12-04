$294.24 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post sales of $294.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.80 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $221.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PGTI. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. 200,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 37.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

