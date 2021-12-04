296,777 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 296,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,192,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.58% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

PHR stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

