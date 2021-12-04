3,000 Shares in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth about $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANVS opened at $21.62 on Friday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.