3,123 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $59.97 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 41.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.