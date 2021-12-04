$319.79 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce sales of $319.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.10 million and the lowest is $310.39 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $247.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.68. 971,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

