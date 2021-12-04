3,784 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.85. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

