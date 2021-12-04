38,709 Shares in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 1,802,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,332,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,072,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $343.86 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

