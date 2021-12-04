3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Acquires 11 Shares

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,398 ($18.26) per share, with a total value of £153.78 ($200.91).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.56) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($193.15).

On Thursday, September 30th, Julia Wilson bought 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64) per share, for a total transaction of £152.88 ($199.74).

LON:III opened at GBX 1,408.50 ($18.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,345.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,287.42. 3i Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,460 ($19.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of £13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 19.25 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,735 ($22.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

