$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.55 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DISH Network by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in DISH Network by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. 4,329,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,051. DISH Network has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.

