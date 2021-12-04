$4.80 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to post sales of $4.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.

CRXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRXT opened at $4.47 on Friday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

