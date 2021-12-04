4,375 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $357,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 7,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,089,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,989 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 367,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 182,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,916,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.75 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

