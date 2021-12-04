44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. AES makes up about 2.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 3.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AES by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AES by 118.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 461,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 250,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 6.4% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

