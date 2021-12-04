44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 156.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of C stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

