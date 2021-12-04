44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $407.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

