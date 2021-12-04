44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.37 and a 200 day moving average of $207.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

