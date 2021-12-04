$444.74 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce $444.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.80 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $335.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OUT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.56. 1,032,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,308. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.