4,747 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Bought by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,188,950. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $62.35 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.76 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.