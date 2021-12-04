49,800 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 82.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,671 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 399.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $121,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $1,006,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,138,656 shares of company stock valued at $41,744,709.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

