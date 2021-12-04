$5.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $5.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.15 billion and the lowest is $4.97 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. Truist upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,205. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 682,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,909,000 after buying an additional 450,100 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.05. 949,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,093. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.