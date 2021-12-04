5,590 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 426,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2,108.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 13.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 519.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76,538 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 30.1% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $542,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,457 shares of company stock worth $944,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $81.31.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

