$572.46 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to report sales of $572.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $603.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $541.29 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $441.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 391,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.