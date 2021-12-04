$58.25 Million in Sales Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report sales of $58.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.50 million and the highest is $61.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $213.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $283.05 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Truist Securities started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANIP stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,707. The company has a market cap of $504.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.