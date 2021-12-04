5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on 5N Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.07.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$190.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.84. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$5.01.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

