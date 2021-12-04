6,041 Shares in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 117.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

