7,137 Shares in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AAON by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,065. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

