$74.95 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce sales of $74.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.59 million and the highest is $76.30 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $58.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $276.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,550,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,731,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in PAR Technology by 56.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAR traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 470,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.90. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

