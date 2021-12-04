821 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.08.

NYSE MLM opened at $408.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.58 and its 200 day moving average is $371.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.18 and a fifty-two week high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

