8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $19.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,070.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in 8X8 by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 388,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

