93,071 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $668,092,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $23,281,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,396,755.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,097 shares of company stock worth $7,957,317 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

ALKT opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

