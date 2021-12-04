ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. 1,935,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. ABB has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

