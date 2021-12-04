Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.10. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The company has a market capitalization of $230.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

