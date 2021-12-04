Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 97,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 97,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

