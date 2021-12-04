Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 97,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 97,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.
- On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.
Shares of CRCT stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
