Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Short Interest Update

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 817,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 12.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $300.63 on Friday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $254.41 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.14 and its 200-day moving average is $330.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

