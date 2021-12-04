Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Truist Securities

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 474,196 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

