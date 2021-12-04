Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. Accolade has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.