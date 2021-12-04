AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives C$13.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AT stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.16. The company had a trading volume of 464,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,045. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.87. The company has a market cap of C$252.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$4.04 and a twelve month high of C$33.08.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent purchased 10,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,800.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

