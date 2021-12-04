Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Financial Review

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Adagene and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagene N/A N/A N/A MacroGenics -126.03% -46.52% -35.82%

This table compares Adagene and MacroGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagene $700,000.00 483.74 -$42.40 million N/A N/A MacroGenics $104.88 million 9.58 -$129.74 million ($2.40) -6.83

Adagene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MacroGenics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adagene and MacroGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagene 0 0 4 0 3.00 MacroGenics 1 0 7 0 2.75

Adagene currently has a consensus price target of $33.89, suggesting a potential upside of 336.20%. MacroGenics has a consensus price target of $34.29, suggesting a potential upside of 109.06%. Given Adagene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adagene is more favorable than MacroGenics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Adagene shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of MacroGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adagene beats MacroGenics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

