Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 177,896 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $18.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $2.83 dividend. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 60.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

