Adial Pharmaceuticals’ (ADIL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADIL. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

ADIL opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Stilley III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

