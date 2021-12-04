Aditus Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aditus coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a market cap of $108,429.55 and $206,124.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.80 or 0.00238981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus (CRYPTO:ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

