ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Update

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 13,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,888. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

