Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith Sells 1,396 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMD stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

