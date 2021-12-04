Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.31 on Friday. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advaxis by 47.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,750,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the second quarter worth $263,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66,877 shares in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.