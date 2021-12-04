Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.31 on Friday. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
Advaxis Company Profile
Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
