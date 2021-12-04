Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) vs. TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Critical Review

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Advent Technologies and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 164.78%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advent Technologies and TNR Technical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 410.61 -$100.21 million N/A N/A TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advent Technologies beats TNR Technical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

