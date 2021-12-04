AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 126,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 41.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 100.4% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $427.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.93. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $452.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

