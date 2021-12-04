AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $251,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $558.12 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

