AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Analog Devices by 323.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices stock opened at $180.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.21 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

