AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3,227.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $98.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.85.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.